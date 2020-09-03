More than 80% students take JEE exams for BE, BTech

More than 80% students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for BE and BTech courses on Wednesday and Thursday, braving the Covid-19 pandemic.

The attendance for Tuesday, when JEE was conducted for B.Arch and B.Planning, the attendance was nearly 54.67%.

The JEE exams are being held in two shifts from September 1 to September 6, for which more than 8.58 lakh students have applied.

The attendance for the first shift on Wednesday was 77.14%, which improved to 85.08% for the second shift.

On Thursday 81.62% students appeared for the exams during the first shift and the numbers improved slightly to 82.67% for the second shift.

According to reports, nearly 90% students had appeared for the previous JEE exams.

"I thank all chief ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.