More than half of those arrested under UAPA are below 30 years of age

More than half of 4,690 people arrested under the controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA in the past three years were below the age of 30 years with the highest number of youth coming from Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday during which the government also made it clear that it has presently not considered any amendments to the UAPA, which has attracted criticism from Opposition politicians, activists and academicians.

According to the statistics placed by the MHA in Lok Sabha, 2,501 or 53.32 per cent of the 4,690 people arrested between 2018 and 2002 under UAPA were below the age of 30 years.

In 2018, there were 755 such youths out of total UAPA arrests of 1,421 while it was 1,096 out of 1,948 the next year. Last year saw 650 out of 1,321 people arrested under UAPA falling below 30 years.

When it comes to states, Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of 1,338 arrests in three years. Of this, 69.58 per cent or 931 people were below the age of 30 years.

Manipur came second in the list with 943 arrests under UAPA during the period out of which 499 or 52.91 per cent were below the age of 30 years. In Jammu and Kashmir, this was 750 and 366 respectively.

In Karnataka, only four of the eight persons who were arrested fell in the category of those who were below 30 years. Jharkhand has 218 out of 368 arrested under 30 years while for Tamil Nadu, it was 169 out of 415 and Assam 122 out of 331 respectively.

During the past three years, only 149 were convicted while 325 were acquitted. According to MHA, 1,080 are on bail.

"Conviction is an outcome of an elaborate judicial process and is dependent on various factors such as duration of trial, appraisal of evidence, examination of witnesses etc. There are adequate Constitutional, institutional and statutory safeguards, including inbuilt safeguards in the UAPA itself, to prevent misuse of the law," Rai said.

Check out DH's latest videos