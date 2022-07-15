Morphine worth Rs 365 crore seized near Mumbai

Morphine worth Rs 365 crore seized near Mumbai

The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 15 2022, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 19:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at Rs 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday.

The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Navi Mumbai
India News
Drugs

What's Brewing

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Cricket continues in Sri Lanka despite economic crisis

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

Duty calls: A return to hybrid workspaces

Duty calls: A return to hybrid workspaces

 