Morphine worth Rs 365 crore seized near Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at Rs 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday.
The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.
