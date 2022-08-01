Mortal remains of BSF jawans killed in Congo reach their native villages in Rajasthan

The mortal remains of two Border Security Force jawans, who were killed in a violent protest in Congo, reached their respective villages in Rajasthan.

Shishupal Singh Bagdia from Sikar's Laxmangarh area and Sanwalram Vishnoi from Barmer's Gudamalani area will be cremated with military honours on Monday.

Bagdia and Vishnoi, both head constables, were part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo and were killed during violent armed protests in Butembo city on July 26.

Also Read | Two dead after UN forces open fire in eastern Congo

Their mortal remains reached their villages on Sunday evening.

Bagdia's elder brother Madansingh said a 'tiranga yatra' will be taken out from Balaran to their native village Bagdia ka Bas in his honour.

Singh and Vishnoi were a part of MONUSCO - the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.