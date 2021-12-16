Mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh airlifted to Bhopal

Family members of Group Captain Varun Singh participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Yelahanka Air Force base on Thursday morning.

The body was subsequently moved aboard an An-32 aircraft, with the aircraft departing the airfield for Bhopal at around 12.30 pm.

Singh, a decorated Indian Air Force officer who succumbed to injuries sustained in the December 8 helicopter crash which claimed the life of General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, participated.

Five members of the family were present for the ceremony, including the Group Captain’s father, Colonel (retired) K P Singh, his mother Uma Singh, his wife Geetanjali Singh, son Radduman Singh and daughter Aradhya Singh.

The event was also attended by senior officers from HQ, Training Command. The event was also attended by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot who paid his last respects.

Family members had said on Wednesday that the funeral is planned for Friday, 17 December, at Bhopal.

In a statement yesterday, Colonel (retired) K P Singh described his son as a “fighter,” adding that he will “continue to remain an inspiration for the young generation. We are proud of him."

