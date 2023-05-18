MoS Law Prof S P Baghel moved to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Hours after shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry, the Centre on Thursday moved Minister of State Prof S P Baghel to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
This was necessitated after Arjun Ram Meghwal was made the Minister of State with Independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice.
Also Read | Rijiju's stint in Law Ministry witnessed frequent run-ins with judiciary
According to convention, a ministry headed by a Minister of State with independent charge does not have a deputy.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pleased to direct that "Prof S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention
Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream
Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai
Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR
Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma
Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism
Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash
Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn
What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users