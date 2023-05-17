Most divorces arising from love marriages: SC

Most divorces arising from love marriages: SC

The bench was hearing a transfer petition which arose due to a matrimonial dispute.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2023, 18:11 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 18:26 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that most divorces are arising from love marriages, Bar and Bench reported.

The bench, comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol, was hearing a transfer petition which arose due to a matrimonial dispute. The counsel told the apex court that it was a love marriage. On hearing this, Justice Gavai responded, "Most divorces are arising from love marriages only." 

The Court then proposed mediation which the husband opposed. However, the SC said that it could grant a divorce without the husband's consent in view of a recent judgement. 

The bench then called for a mediation. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
divorce
marriage

Related videos

What's Brewing

Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way

Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way

'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled

'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled

Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future

Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future

Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets

Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets

J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism

J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism

Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game

Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

 