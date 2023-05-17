Most divorces arising from love marriages: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that most divorces are arising from love marriages, Bar and Bench reported.
The bench, comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol, was hearing a transfer petition which arose due to a matrimonial dispute. The counsel told the apex court that it was a love marriage. On hearing this, Justice Gavai responded, "Most divorces are arising from love marriages only."
The Court then proposed mediation which the husband opposed. However, the SC said that it could grant a divorce without the husband's consent in view of a recent judgement.
The bench then called for a mediation.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way
'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled
Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future
Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets
J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism
Kohli in focus as RCB play SRH in must-win game
Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time
Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets
US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music
Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh