Most divorces arising from love marriages: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that most divorces are arising from love marriages, Bar and Bench reported.

The bench, comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol, was hearing a transfer petition which arose due to a matrimonial dispute. The counsel told the apex court that it was a love marriage. On hearing this, Justice Gavai responded, "Most divorces are arising from love marriages only."

The Court then proposed mediation which the husband opposed. However, the SC said that it could grant a divorce without the husband's consent in view of a recent judgement.

The bench then called for a mediation.