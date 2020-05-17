Mount aggressive surveillance to detect COVID-19 cases: Centre

The Health Ministry on Sunday hinted that schools, colleges and work places could remain closed in buffer zones demarcated to contain the spread of COVID-19 even after the lockdown restrictions are lifted across the country.

The Updated Containment Plan for Large Outbreaks of COVID-19, released by the Health Ministry, also came out with a working definition of a large outbreak where 15 or more cases are reported within a defined geographic area.

The updated containment plan was released on a day when India witnessed the highest ever increase in COVID-19 cases in a single day as 4,987 fresh infections were reported on Sunday morning taking the total confirmed cases to 90,927. The death toll also spiked by 120 to reach 2,872. A separate DH COVID-19 Tracker put the total cases at 92,154 and the deaths at 2,906 at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The ministry also spelled out aggressive surveillance measures asking ASHA/Anganwaddi workers/ANMs to fan out to 100 households each to check for COVID-19 suspects. In difficult areas, the health workers will cover 50 households each.

“All ILI/SARI cases reported in the last 14 days by the IDSP in the containment zone will be tracked and reviewed to identify any missed case of COVID-19 in the community,” the guidelines read.

The health workers will also mount enhanced passive surveillance in buffer zones for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) through the existing Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

It also directs maintaining strict social distancing in the buffer zones by cancelling all mass gatherinng events, meetings in public or private places, avoiding public places and ordering closure of schools, colleges and workplaces.

In a separate document on ‘preparedness and response to COVID-19 in urban settlements’, the health ministry suggested that social distancing can be achieved in small living places by sleeping in the opposite direction.

“While sleeping the distancing can be achieved to an extent by sleeping in opposite direction in a manner that head end of one person faces the leg of the other. Social distancing should be practiced particularly in community water points, public toilets, PDS distribution points, health centers etc,” it said.