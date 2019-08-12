MP: 22 children injured in attack by honeybees

As many as 22 children were among the 27 people who sustained injuries after they were stung by honeybees in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, police said on Monday.

The condition of five children is serious.

Prima facie, the incident occurred when a child hurled stones at the honey bee hives on a tree located near the banks of Pandhar river under Nimbola police station area on Sunday evening when a religious ceremony was going on, said Burhanpur District Hospital police post-in-charge Ranjit Singh Yadav.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for the treatment, he said, adding that they included 22 children, three woman and two men.

Five seriously injured children were referred to Indore for further treatment, Yadav added.