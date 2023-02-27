Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget session starts

MP Assembly Budget session starts; Guv says govt committed to making state self-reliant

The session is likely to be the last as Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Feb 27 2023, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 20:05 ist
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly began on Monday with Governor Mangubhai Patel reiterating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's resolve to make the state self-reliant as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The highlight of the session, which is likely to be the last as Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year, would be the tabling of a "paperless Budget" on March 1. In his address, Governor Patel said the PM had set off on a mission to make India prosperous, self-reliant and developed and MP was marching towards fulfilling this resolve step by step with the Union government.

"My government is committed to the hilt to achieve the goal of a self-reliant MP. The Global Investors Summit 2023 (held in Indore last month) was a milestone. Investment proposals to the tune of Rs 15.42 lakh crore came in, which speaks volumes of the investors' unwavering faith in the state government's industrial policy and work culture," Patel said.

The state government is treating its 8.50 crore citizens as one family and was working tirelessly for their welfare, he said. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Govind Singh told reporters he would oppose the paperless budget presentation. His party colleagues Jitu Patwari and Kunal Chaudhary came to the Assembly complex with a plough, claiming it was being done to show support to the state's distressed farmers.

If Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can carry a pickaxe on a helicopter (to Jhabua district on Sunday to promote the 'Halma' culture of Bhil tribe, under which people work jointly for individuals or for public good for free), why can't he carry a plough, Patwari was heard saying. After the Governor's address, Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the House till Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
budget session

