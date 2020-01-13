MP CM Kamal Nath slams Amit Shah on Citizenship Act

Within hours of Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticising him over the new citizenship law, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday night dared the BJP chief to hold pro-CAA rallies in states which witnessed violence and protests on the controversial act.

In a statement, Nath alleged the Central government was "thrusting" the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on people to divert their attention from its "failure" to tackle core issues.

"Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful place. There is no need to come down here and misguide the BJP leaders on the new law and vitiate the atmosphere," Nath said.

Addressing a rally in Jabalpur in afternoon, Shah slammed Nath, a Congress veteran, for opposing the CAA, which was ratified by the Centre on January 10.

Shah had also accused the Madhya Pradesh government of failing to implement its pre-poll promises.

"Amit Shah should go to the states that have witnessed violence and continued protests against the CAA," the release stated.

"Amit Shahji, tell people rather than the Congress which knows it (CAA) well. The Central government is trying to thrust upon the CAA and NRC on people in a bid to hide its failures and to divert people's attention from core issues," Nath stated.