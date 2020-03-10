MP Cong meet underway, 22 party MLAs, 3 allies skip it

MP Congress meet underway, 22 party MLAs, 3 allies skip it

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 10 2020, 21:01pm ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 21:01pm ist
The 22 MLAs, who have resigned from the Assembly and most of whom are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress earlier on Tuesday, were absent, sources said. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Amid the crisis caused by resignations of 22 legislators, meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Madhya Pradesh began here on Tuesday evening, with 92 of 114 party MLAs attending it.

The 22 MLAs, who have resigned from the Assembly and most of whom are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress earlier on Tuesday, were absent, sources said.

Two BSP MLAs and the lone SP MLA supporting the Congress government too skipped the meeting, spelling more trouble for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government which is on the brink of collapse, sources added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Comments (+)
 