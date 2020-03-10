MP Congress meet underway, 22 party MLAs, 3 allies skip it

Amid the crisis caused by resignations of 22 legislators, meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Madhya Pradesh began here on Tuesday evening, with 92 of 114 party MLAs attending it.

The 22 MLAs, who have resigned from the Assembly and most of whom are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress earlier on Tuesday, were absent, sources said.

Two BSP MLAs and the lone SP MLA supporting the Congress government too skipped the meeting, spelling more trouble for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government which is on the brink of collapse, sources added.