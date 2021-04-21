MP govt announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years

All aged above 18 years will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted quoting MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
मध्यप्रदेश में 18 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के सभी प्रदेशवासियों को #CovidVaccine का निःशुल्क टीका लगाया जाएगा: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ChouhanShivraj #MPFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/PlYHoe2BsW
— CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 21, 2021
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have also announced that their respective state governments would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all above 18 years in the state.
More to follow...