MP govt announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 17:00 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

All aged above 18 years will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted quoting MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have also announced that their respective state governments would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all above 18 years in the state.

More to follow...

