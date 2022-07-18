MP Jaggesh made to retake oath after he deviates from format

MP retakes oath after deviating from format

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Jul 18 2022, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 19:19 ist
Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Jaggesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Jaggesh had to take oath for a second time on Monday as an Upper House member, as his first oath taking on July 8 was not in order.

Jaggesh had taken oath in the name of Shri Raghavendra Swamy, a 16th-century saint, having a large devotee-following in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra. However, sources said, an MP has to take oath as prescribed in the Constitution in the name of God or solemnly affirm.

After Jaggesh took oath, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked officials to examine whether it was in order. Sources said officials told Naidu it was not and the MP needed to take oath. Following this, Jaggeesh took oath on Monday. He took the oath in the name of God in Kannada.

Without taking his name, Naidu said in the House that MPs should follow the prescribed format and any deviation would attract invalidation of the oath.

