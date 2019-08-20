MP man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

A 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has been booked under the newly-enacted law for allegedly giving triple talaq (divorce) to his 19-year-old wife within four months of their marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified only as Saddam, had divorced his wife Aamreen Baig through 'talaq-e-biddat' which was banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

"Saddam, a mechanic by profession, and his family members allegedly harassed and beat up Aamreen demanding Rs one lakh for setting up a garage," Kotwali police station in-charge Lalit Singh Dagur said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Saddam had married Aamreen in April this year.

"Aamreen had gone to her parents' place to celebrate Bakri Eid. After returning to her in-laws on August 16, she was beaten up by Saddam and others for money. Saddam then threw her out of his house after uttering the word 'talaq' thrice," said the police officer.

On the complaint of the woman, Saddam was booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code for dowry and harassment, he added.

The new legislation makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence with three-year imprisonment.

Further investigation is underway.