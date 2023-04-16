Man declared 'dead' due to Covid returns after 2 years

MP man declared 'dead' due to Covid returns home after 2 years

The man had fallen ill during the second Covid-19 wave

PTI
PTI, Dhar,
  • Apr 16 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man whose last rites were performed by his family members after he was declared "dead" due to Covid-19 at a hospital has returned home after two years in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The family members of Kamlesh Patidar, 35, were taken by surprise on Saturday when he knocked the door of his maternal aunt's house in Karodkala village at around 6 am, almost two years after they performed his last rites, a family member said. Kamlesh Patidar had fallen ill during the second Covid-19 wave.

He was admitted to a hospital and later doctors declared him dead. After the hospital handed over the "body" to them, the family members performed his last rites, his cousin Mukesh Patidar told reporters on Saturday.

Also read | 'Dead' man found alive after 7 hours in mortuary freezer

"Now, he has returned home but he has not revealed anything about where he stayed during this period," the cousin said.

Kanwan police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore said according to the family members, Kamlesh Patidar suffered from the coronavirus infection in 2021 and was admitted to a hospital in Vadodara (Gujarat).

The doctors declared him dead due to Covid-19 infection, following which the family members performed last rites of the body given by the hospital in Vadodara and then returned to their village, he said.

The family members came to know that he was alive when he returned home on Saturday, Rathore said. The matter will be clear after recording statement of Kamlesh Patidar, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Covid-19 
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

DH Toon: Now, leopards, tigers on ED's radar?

DH Toon: Now, leopards, tigers on ED's radar?

The other face of fear

The other face of fear

 