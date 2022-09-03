MP minister calls Shabana Azmi 'Tukde-Tukde' gang agent

MP minister calls Shabana Azmi agent of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang

Mishra made the controversial remark while reacting to Shabana Azami's comment questioning the release of 11 persons convicted for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 03 2022, 05:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 05:42 ist
Actress Shabana Azmi holds a placard during a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Bano's case by Gujarat government, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is known for making controversial comments, on Friday termed Bollywood personality Shabana Azmi as 'agents and sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang'.

Mishra made the controversial remark while reacting to Shabana Azami's comment questioning the release of 11 persons convicted for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano during the Gujarat riots in 2002.

Talking to mediapersons here, Mishra said these people don't utter even a single word when crimes are committed in a non-BJP state.

"Why these people were silent when a minor girl was killed in Jharkhand, why did not they say a single word on the Udaipur murder? Because they see crime in only in BJP-ruled states. These people are agents and sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang," Mishra said.

"These are the same people who had initiated award-wapsi," Mishra added.

Talking to a private news channel on Thursday, Shabana Azmi had said, "Bilkis Bano didn't lose courage. She fought all the way. She got these people convicted and, like her husband says, just when she was about to bring her life together, this great travesty of justice happened."

The 11 men, who were sentenced to life in connection with the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven members of her family, walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

Narottam Mishra
BJP
Madhya Pradesh
Bilkis Bano
Shabana Azmi
India News

