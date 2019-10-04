MP seeks Rs 16,000 cr flood-relief package from Centre

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday submitted a survey report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that claimed loss of Rs 16,000 crore to the state owing to excess rains and consequential damage to crops. Monetary loss to houses, roads and other properties is not mentioned in the report.

The chief minister has demanded a Rs 16,000 relief package from the Centre.

After an hour-long meeting with the prime minister, Kamal Nath said the excessive rains have extensively damaged crops of soyabean, cotton and lentils.

The prime minister has assured him of all possible help from the Centre to tide over the difficult situation in the state, the chief minister added.

Stating that rains are still continuing in the state, Nath said a survey will be undertaken afresh to evaluate actual loss.

As per the state government’s assessment, 39 out of the state’s 52 districts have been badly hit by excessive rains and floods. A total 674 persons died due to rains, floods and lightning during the three months of this monsoon. Standing crops on 60.47 lakh hectares were destroyed. A total 55,000 including 4,000 pucca ones were also damaged to varying degrees.

Madhya Pradesh experienced 50 % excess rains this year, causing massive damage across the state, particularly in the western parts comprising Malwa and Nimar regions.