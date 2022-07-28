MP suspensions rose 170% under BJP as compared to UPA

MP suspensions rose 170% under Modi govt compared to UPA: Report

139 MP suspensions have taken place between the monsoon session in August 2015 and now

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 11:58 ist
Derek O'Brien of TMC and other opposition parties members stage a protest over suspension of Rajya Sabha members and other issues, during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The number of Member of Parliament suspensions in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha has seen a drastic spike since 2014 when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance came to power, according to a report in ThePrint.

There were 51 MP suspensions between the Monsoon Session in 2006 and February 2014, while there have been 139 MP suspensions between the Monsoon Session of August 2015 and today.

Four Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday and 20 MPs were suspended for misconduct and unruly behaviour from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and Wednesday. Three more MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Also Read: MPs' suspension: Disproportionate punishment

Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General PDT Achary told ThePrint that the spike in suspensions was indicative of the "great hostility between the Treasury and Opposition benches, where both treat each other as enemies instead of political adversaries". He said that this not only impeded the smooth functioning of the Parliament, where bills were being passed without discussion, but the growing animosity also did not augur well for a parliamentary democracy. 

Describing it as a serious crisis, Achary said: "Parliament cannot function like this. Earlier, there used to be healthy interactions among members of both sides. There was a lot of bonhomie. It was a sign of a mature democracy. That tradition of interactions is breaking down now."

Rajya Sabha MP and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram spoke to ThePrint and said: "If debate is not allowed and if protest is not allowed, why have democracy, elections, and a Parliament? The government is strangling democracy. It is dying a slow death. Let all citizens be aware of the danger."

The BJP, for its part, placed the blame on the Opposition. Anil Baluni, Rajya Sabha MP and national media in-charge of the BJP, said that the Opposition deliberately did not allow the House to function despite the government's readiness to have discussions on all matters. "The House has been getting disrupted regularly and even those members who are trying to raise issues related to the public are being regularly disrupted by some MPs," he said. "This is simply unacceptable. We tried several times to reach out but in vain."

