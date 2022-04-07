MP: Two killed in road accident

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Chainpura village on Batiyagarh-Narsinghgarh road on Wednesday night when the victims were returning to Chhatarpur, he said. "Their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley, killing both of them on the spot," Batiyagarh police station in charge Manish Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Rathore (35) and Mahendra Patel (35), the official said.