MP: Two killed in road accident

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.
The accident took place near Chainpura village on Batiyagarh-Narsinghgarh road on Wednesday night when the victims were returning to Chhatarpur, he said. "Their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley, killing both of them on the spot," Batiyagarh police station in charge Manish Mishra said.
The deceased were identified as Ashish Rathore (35) and Mahendra Patel (35), the official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years
DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics
Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India
Speed matters: How fast trains help development
DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs
6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs
Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline
'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn
Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?