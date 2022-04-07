MP: Two killed in road accident

MP: Two killed in road accident

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 11:48 ist

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Chainpura village on Batiyagarh-Narsinghgarh road on Wednesday night when the victims were returning to Chhatarpur, he said. "Their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley, killing both of them on the spot," Batiyagarh police station in charge Manish Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Rathore (35) and Mahendra Patel (35), the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

bike accident
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs

6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

 