'Mr Ballot Box' to fly to Chandigarh ahead of Presidential polls

Ahead of the presidential poll, the election commission sent its most prized asset to Chandigarh on a flight. This prized possession, a ballot box, travelled with its own ticket.

Vistara flight UK637 from Delhi to Chandigarh on Tuesday will carry the special passenger - 'Mr Ballot Box' - to its destination

The airlines issued a separate ticket for the ballot box that the Election Commission (EC) sent to Chandigarh for the Presidential election to be held on July 18.

Not only the one for Chandigarh, the ballot boxes to be used for conducting #presidentialpolls in all state capitals will fly from Delhi on separate air tickets on front row seats of respective aircrafts besides the seat of accompanying officers@DeccanHerald @SpokespersonECI — Anirban Bhaumik (@AnirbanDHdel) July 12, 2022

EC on Tuesday started dispatching designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials to respective State Legislative Assembly Secretariats for conducting Presidential Elections 2022.

More to follow...