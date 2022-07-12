EC sends 'Mr Ballot Box' on a flight to Chandigarh

'Mr Ballot Box' to fly to Chandigarh ahead of Presidential polls

EC on Tuesday started dispatching designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials for the Prez poll

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 15:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ahead of the presidential poll, the election commission sent its most prized asset to Chandigarh on a flight. This prized possession, a ballot box, travelled with its own ticket.

Vistara flight UK637 from Delhi to Chandigarh on Tuesday will carry the special passenger - 'Mr Ballot Box' - to its destination

The airlines issued a separate ticket for the ballot box that the Election Commission (EC) sent to Chandigarh for the Presidential election to be held on July 18.

EC on Tuesday started dispatching designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials to respective State Legislative Assembly Secretariats for conducting Presidential Elections 2022.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Presidential Elections
India News
Election Commission
Delhi
Chandigarh
Vistara
offbeat

What's Brewing

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

 