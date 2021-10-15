Mridul Agarwal tops JEE Advanced, Kavya Chopra topper among girls

Mridul tops JEE Advanced, Kavya topper among girls

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2021, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 12:20 ist
Mridul Agarwal and Kavya Chopra. Credit: JEE-Advanced

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam, JEE Advanced, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced.

A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE Advanced. 

