Mridul Agarwal tops JEE Advanced, Kavya Chopra topper among girls; nearly 30% candidates clear exam

Nearly 30 per cent of the 1.41 lakh students who appeared for the JEE-Advanced cleared the entrance test for admissions to IITs with Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone topping the charts nationwide.

Kavya Chopra, also from the Delhi Zone, is the top-ranked girl student with 286 marks out of 360, who is 98th on the common rank list.

The 17-year-old Agarwal, who plans to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, has scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

Priyanshu Yadav from IIT Delhi topped the charts among OBC candidates, while Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy from IIT Hyderabad top-scored among economically weaker sections in the general category. Among Scheduled Castes, Nandigama Nikhil (Hyderabad) ranked first, while among tribal candidates Bijili Prachothan Varma (Hyderabad) topped the list.

Among persons with disabilities category (PwD), Arnav Jaideep Kalgutkar (Bombay) topped in the general category, Yuvraj Singh (Kanpur) ranked first in Gen-EWS category, Gorle Krishna Chaitanya (Hyderabad) aced the exams among OBC students.

Rajkumar (Bombay) topped the exams in the PwD category among SC candidates and Ravi Shankar Meena (Delhi) ranked first in PwD category among ST students.

Of the total 1,41,699 candidates who appeared for the entrance tests, 41,862 managed to qualify for admissions to IITs – a passing percentage of 29.54 per cent.

Of the total 41,862 candidates who have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, 6,452 or 15.41 per cent are girl students.

“While 97 foreign candidates had registered for the exam only 42 of them appeared out of which seven have qualified,” an official statement said.

The top 10 students on the CRL are Agarwal, Dhananjay Raman, Anant Lunia, Ramaswamy Santosh Reddy, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy, Soni Naman Nirmal, Kartik Sreekumar Nair, Chaitanya Aggarwal, Arnav Aditya Singh and Modulla Hrushikesh Reddy.

Among girl students Neerja Vishwanath Patil (CRL 266) topped in IIT Bombay Zone, Kavya Chopra (98) in Delhi Zone, Camelia Roy (1377) in Guwahati Zone, Shreya Tiwari (279) in Kanpur Zone, Bethina Joshitha Chowdhary (148) in Kharagpur Zone, Palle Bhavna (107) in Hyderabad Zone and Deepasha (718) in Roorkee Zone.

In 2020, 43,204 (28.64 per cent) candidates of the 1,50,838 students appearing for the JEE-Advanced cleared the entrance test.

