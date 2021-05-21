MSN Laboratories launch Posaconazole to treat 'black fungus'

MSN Laboratories on Friday announced the launch of Posaconazole, a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) patients, in India.

According to a press release issued by the company, MSN has launched the product under the brand name PosaOne as 100 mg Delayed Release tablets and 300 mg injections, respectively.

Read more: Kumaraswamy accuses Karnataka govt of laziness in managing epidemics

"As an outcome of MSN's competence in research and manufacturing of anti-fungal infection drugs, it is now targeting to pro-actively reach patients across India by ensuring the access ofPosaOne, through its strong distribution network & field force," the city-based drug maker said.

MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of PosaOne in its in-house Research and Development and manufacturing units.

The drug is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and matches the International quality standards.

As part of the Covid treatment range, MSN has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) in the strengths of 200mg, 400mg & 800mg, OSELOW (Oseltamivir) as 75 mg capsules and also licensed Baridoz (Baricitinib) recently with Eli Lilly.