MSN Laboratories launch Posaconazole to treat 'black fungus'

MSN Laboratories on Friday announced the launch of Posaconazole, a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) patients, in India.
According to a press release issued by the company, MSN has launched the product under the brand name PosaOne as 100 mg Delayed Release tablets and 300 mg injections, respectively.
Read more: Kumaraswamy accuses Karnataka govt of laziness in managing epidemics
"As an outcome of MSN's competence in research and manufacturing of anti-fungal infection drugs, it is now targeting to pro-actively reach patients across India by ensuring the access ofPosaOne, through its strong distribution network & field force," the city-based drug maker said.
MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of PosaOne in its in-house Research and Development and manufacturing units.
The drug is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and matches the International quality standards.
As part of the Covid treatment range, MSN has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) in the strengths of 200mg, 400mg & 800mg, OSELOW (Oseltamivir) as 75 mg capsules and also licensed Baridoz (Baricitinib) recently with Eli Lilly.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19
Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts
Is it necessary to mask up at home?
Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet
HBD Mohanlal: Some rare & candid pictures of Laletan
Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?
It's confirmed — US doesn't want to buy Greenland
Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to
Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show
A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain