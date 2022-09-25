Mukul Rohatgi declines Centre's offer to return as A-G

Rohatgi, one of the top lawyers of the country, was first appointed as the A-G in 2014 for a three-year term.

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 21:37 ist
Mukul Rohatgi. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has declined the offer by the Narendra Modi government to return as Attorney General of India.

With this, the Centre is to look for another nominee to the post as the term of incumbent Attorney General K K Venugopal is coming to end on September 30.

The 66-year-old ace lawyer has confirmed the refusal to the offer but did not specify the reasons.

Mukul Rohatgi
India News
K K Venugopal
Judiciary

