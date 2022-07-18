Mulayam Singh Yadav arrives in wheelchair to cast vote in Prez poll

Mulayam Yadav casts vote in Prez poll

Yadav, 82, has been unwell for quite some time and has been in an out of hospital in the last year due to various ailments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 16:37 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav casts his vote for the presidential election to elect the new President of India, at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. Credit: IANS Photo

Veteran leader, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, arrived to cast his vote in a wheelchair accompanied by his brother Ram Gopal Yadav.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also arrived in Parliament to cast his vote for the presidential poll in a wheelchair. BJP leader Pradipta Kumar Naik, who is the leader of opposition in the Odisha Assembly also arrived in a wheelchair with an oxygen cylinder straight from the hospital.

Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began at 10 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote followed by BJP President JP Nadda.

The voting process would conclude at 5 pm.

While 616 MPs and nine MLAs cast their vote here till 1pm, they recorded a voting percentage of 83 per cent.

Counting of votes will be held on July 21

Samajwadi Party
Congress
BJP
Presidential Elections
presidential poll
India News
Mulayam Singh Yadav

