Mule services race as Kedarnath's choppers slump

Mules have outshined choppers during this year's bumper Kedarnath pilgrimage that witnessed a record 15 lakh pilgrims, according to a TOI report.

This year, 5.3 lakh pilgrims hired mules with the animal owners reaping earnings of Rs 101.3 crore. Chopper operators, too, amassed around Rs 70-80 crore.

Currently, there are nine chopper firms, 4,302 mule owners and 8,664 animals registered with the state government.

A ride on a mule is priced at 2,500 per person to Rs 500 depending on the distance.

Chopper firms operate on the Kedarnath route from Guptkashi, Phata and Sirsi. A round trip by helicopter from Guptkashi to Kedarnath is priced at Rs 7,750, from Phata to Kedarnath at Rs 4,720, and from Sirsi to Kedarnath at Rs 4,680. At Yamunotri, where chopper services are unavailable, the 2,900 mule owners registered there, earned Rs 22 crore.

Traditional palki (palanquin) owners earned Rs 86 lakh this season while the total earnings by ponies, helicopters and palkis was recorded at around Rs 190 crore.

The total earnings have helped the government earn Rs 8 crore in taxes and registration fee, as per the report.