Mumbai airport: Flight ops affected for 3 days

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2019, 18:25pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 18:56pm ist
The flight operations from the main runway of the Mumbai airport continued to be affected for the third day on Thursday. 

Since midnight on Monday-Tuesday, when a SpiceJet Boeing aircraft overshot the runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) while landing during inclement weather conditions, nearly 300 flights have been cancelled. 

The CSIA has two intersecting runways and hence it can operate only one at a time. There are two crossing runways - 09/27 (the main) and 14/32 (the secondary runway).

The main runway can handle 48 arrivals and departures per hour, while the secondary runway can handle 35 flights per hour.

As of now, the 14/32 runway is under use and it would take some time more for the 09/27 to be operational.

Delays of around 30 to 45 minutes were reported on Thursday.

