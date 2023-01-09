Mumbai ATF, Punjab AGTF arrest 3 gangsters

The trio was allegedly in contact with gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 09 2023, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested three notorious gangsters owing allegiance to the Sonu Khatri gang. 

The operation was carried out in Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district on Sunday evening.

The three suspects were identified as - Shivam Avtar Singh Mahalo (22), Gurumukh Nareshkumar Singh alias Gora (23) and Amandeep Kumar Gurmalchand alias Rancho (21).

The three suspects were involved in a series of cases of murder, attempt murder, serious body offences, carrying weapons and explosives. 

