Mumbai ATF, Punjab AGTF arrest 3 gangsters

In a major operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested three notorious gangsters owing allegiance to the Sonu Khatri gang.
The trio was allegedly in contact with gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.
The operation was carried out in Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district on Sunday evening.
The three suspects were identified as - Shivam Avtar Singh Mahalo (22), Gurumukh Nareshkumar Singh alias Gora (23) and Amandeep Kumar Gurmalchand alias Rancho (21).
The three suspects were involved in a series of cases of murder, attempt murder, serious body offences, carrying weapons and explosives.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube