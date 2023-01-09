Mumbai ATF, Punjab AGTF arrest 3 gangsters

In a major operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested three notorious gangsters owing allegiance to the Sonu Khatri gang.

The trio was allegedly in contact with gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

The operation was carried out in Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district on Sunday evening.

The three suspects were identified as - Shivam Avtar Singh Mahalo (22), Gurumukh Nareshkumar Singh alias Gora (23) and Amandeep Kumar Gurmalchand alias Rancho (21).

The three suspects were involved in a series of cases of murder, attempt murder, serious body offences, carrying weapons and explosives.