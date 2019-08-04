Mumbai badly marooned yet again

Parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) remained marooned as heavy rains continued to pound the coastal Konkan belt on Sunday. Hundreds of people had to be rescued to safety by different agencies including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF and others in the MMR.

Mumbai rains LIVE | Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues orange alert

Several villages in the MMR-Konkan region remained cut off because of inundation - and the road and rail services completely paralysed.

The Arabian Sea was extremely choppy and weathermen estimated similar weather conditions for Monday.

Parts of the MMR including Mumbai and parts of neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad district received 200 mm plus rainfall on an average. The neighbouring Nashik and Pune districts also got battered by rains.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation," Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Gondia, said.

The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF and other agencies continue to be on high alert.

"With the sluggish onset in June, monsoon had been very active over Mumbai and around and entire country during July and now in August, trend continues," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD.

One Mi 17 helicopter was launched by IAF from Santacruz on request by the state government and 56 residents of Ju Nandkhuri village near Khadvali in Thane. Three rescue teams of Navy in Thane district are in touch with the state administration and proceeding as required for assistance.

Two columns of Army consisting of 120 personnel are also on the way to Thane district and in touch with state administration for the rescue efforts.

The suburban trains of Central Railway's Main and Harbour lines remained suspended for larger part of the day because of waterlogging between Kurla-Sion stretch. Similarly, water flowed over the tracks in Nalasopara on the Western Railway route.

Several long-distance trains of the Central Railway coming to Mumbai were cancelled, short-terminated or diverted. Passengers had a harrowing time as road traffic via Karjat and Kasara to Mumbai too was affected.

Airport operations were not hit as much as road and rail. A Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said that there have been six go-arounds while two flights have been diverted so far.

On Friendship Day, the youth throng beaches, seafronts, waterfalls and jungles, but they were warned in advance. "Given that today is friendship day, you youngsters will venture out to places like Lonavala, Marine Drive, various waterfalls. Given the rain in the past 24 hrs and the forecast of the IMD, you are advised to exercise caution and take care of yourselves and others," the DMU said.

At least 4 people were injured in a landslide that occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, in Goregaon East and a 16-year-old boy was washed away in flood in the adjoining Palghar district.

From the flooded Bhoidapada in Vasai ( East), the district administration along with the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) fire brigade rescued around 46 residents, including women and children stranded in their homes due to flooding, and water entering houses.

Residents were stranded at areas like Kaman, Batane, Mori in Vasai. Rescue boats are being used to transport residents to safety. The district administration has sought the help of the NDRF to rescue the stranded people.

Flooding was reported on the fast tracks at Vasai and Nalasopara railway stations in the morning.

In some villages in Pen in Raigad district, around 60 people were stuck in five-six feet deep water. NDRF teams rescued them.