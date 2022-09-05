IndiGo flight grounded after take-off due to tech issue

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded after take-off in Bhopal due to technical snag

The flight returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after take-off due to the snag in the morning

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Sep 05 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 20:53 ist

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was grounded after take-off on Monday due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said here.

The flight returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after take-off due to the snag in the morning, he said.

It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed. "The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Bhopal
India News
IndiGo Airlines
Indigo

What's Brewing

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

 