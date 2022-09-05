Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight grounded after take-off in Bhopal due to technical snag

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh was grounded after take-off on Monday due to a technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said here.

The flight returned to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj International Airport after take-off due to the snag in the morning, he said.

It was carrying 183 passengers, 117 of whom were adjusted in another aircraft in the evening by cancelling a Delhi-bound flight, the official informed. "The remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights and also by arranging accommodation," he added.