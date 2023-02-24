Court denies dowry pleas against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai court rejects dowry harassment pleas against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Last month, the Versova police had booked the complainant for alleged trespass and voluntarily causing hurt to the actor's mother

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 24 2023, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 11:47 ist
Bollywood Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Credit: PTI File Photo

A court in Mumbai has rejected two pleas filed against Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui by his "former" wife Zianab, seeking directions to the police to register cases against him for alleged dowry harassment.

As per the actor's lawyers, Zainab had filed multiple complaints against Siddiqui falsely claiming to be his wife. “Two cases filed before a magistrate's court were dismissed (on February 21) after we produced the couple's divorce papers,” the actor's lawyers, Adnan Shaikh and Drishti Khurana said.

Also Read | Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother lodges FIR against actor's wife over property dispute

The cases were filed against the 48-year-old actor based on marriage documents. Legitimate documents of divorce were concealed from the court, Siddiqui's lawyers said.

In petitions filed before the magistrate's court, Zainab had sought direction to the Versova police station in suburban Mumbai for registering an FIR (first information report) against the actor and his mother under IPC sections 498A (dowry harassment), 509 (to provide protection to women) and other related provisions. Last month, the Versova police had booked Zainab for alleged trespass and voluntarily causing hurt on a complaint by the actor's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui. She had alleged Zainab trespassed into her home and assaulted her after picking up an argument.

