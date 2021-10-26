Mumbai Drug Bust Live: NCB orders vigilance inquiry into 'extortion' affidavit involving Sameer Wankhede

NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The vigilance inquiry will be conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, the NCB deputy director general (DDG) of northern region based at its headquarters. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.