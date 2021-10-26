Mumbai Drug Bust Live: NCB orders vigilance inquiry into 'extortion' affidavit involving Sameer Wankhede

NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, and others for letting off accused Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The vigilance inquiry will be conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, the NCB deputy director general (DDG) of northern region based at its headquarters. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
NCB orders vigilance inquiry into cruise drugs 'extortion' affidavit involving Sameer Wankhede
(PTI)
Advocate approaches police for FIR against Wankhede, 5 others for 'extortion'
A lawyer on Monday approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and five others on charge of alleged extortion in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, an official said.
According to the official, lawyer Sudha Dwivedi submitted the written complaint at the MRA Marg police station and also to offices of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambhe and the state Anti-Corruption Bureau.
In the complaint, Dwivedi has demanded registration of FIR against Wankhede and five others, including NCB witnesses in the drugs case Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi, and a person named Sam D'Souza over alleged extortion charge.
(PTI)
NCB witness Gosavi likely to surrender in Lucknow
Heavy security has been deployed at Madison Police Station in Lucknow as the main witness in the Aryan Khan case -- Kiran Gosavi -- is likely to surrender here.
Read more
Aryan case: Court denies relief to NCB's Wankhede
A Special NDPS Court on Monday denied relief to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who had sought protection from any action after an independent witness made allegations of pay-off in the cruise ship drugs case.
Read more
Sameer Wankhede's father says his name is Dnyandev not Dawood, slams Nawab Malik
Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father on Monday said his name is Dnyandev and not Dawood as claimed by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
Read more