Mumbai Drug Bust Live: Bribe allegations against NCB spark political row as Ananya Panday to be questioned again today

A witness in the cruise ship drugs case has made grave allegations of bribery and wrongdoing against Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), adding a new twist to the incident that has made national news following the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Meanwhile, a video shared on Sunday by an 'independent witness' purportedly shows absconding witness K P Gosavi recording audio of Aryan Khan at the NCB office in which hotelier Kunal Jani, who was earlier arrested in a separate drugs case, was also briefly seen. Stay tuned for latest updates.