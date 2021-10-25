Mumbai Drug Bust Live: Bribe allegations against NCB spark political row as Ananya Panday to be questioned again today

A witness in the cruise ship drugs case has made grave allegations of bribery and wrongdoing against Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), adding a new twist to the incident that has made national news following the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Meanwhile, a video shared on Sunday by an 'independent witness' purportedly shows absconding witness K P Gosavi recording audio of Aryan Khan at the NCB office in which hotelier Kunal Jani, who was earlier arrested in a separate drugs case, was also briefly seen. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Drugs on cruise case: NCB witness bribe allegations spark off political storm
Spelling embarrassment for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an affidavit by one of its "independent witnesses" alleging threats and bribe ignited a political storm in Maharashtra on Sunday and raised questions on the agency's credibility.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. A special NDPS court rejects bail application of Aryan on Wednesday.
(PTI)
Cruise drugs case: Witness shares video showing hotelier Kunal Jani at NCB office
A video shared on Sunday by an 'independent witness' in the cruise drugs case purportedly shows absconding witness K P Gosavi recording an audio of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, at the NCB office here, in which hotelier Kunal Jani, who was earlier arrested in a separate drugs case, was also briefly seen. Prabhakar Sail, the 'independent witness', shared the video to media persons.
The video that showed Jani, who is the director of a prominent restaurant in Bandra here, at the NCB's office, triggered speculations that he had some connection in the raid conducted by the anti-drugs agency on the cruise ship earlier this month that led to the alleged seizure of drugs and arrest of Aryan Khan and others.
(PTI)
Witness makes bribery allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede
A witness in the cruise ship drugs case has made grave allegations of bribery and wrongdoing against Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), adding a new twist to the incident that has made national news following the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.
NCB's Wankhede seeks protection from 'false charges'
Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday approached the Mumbai police commissioner seeking protection from likely legal action "being planned" against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance related issue.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the Mumbai drug bust.