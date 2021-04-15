Mumbai hotels to function as extension of pvt hospitals

Mumbai hotels to function as extension of private hospitals as Covid-19 cases see sharp spike

India recorded its biggest spike of 2 lakh fresh Covid cases on Thursday

DHNS
  • Apr 15 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 11:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

To deal with the overwhelming surge in Covid-19 cases across the city, Mumbai will now have hotels functioning as extension of private hospitals for less critical patients.

According to a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, major private hospitals will jointly identify closely located 4 and 5-star hotels and initiate linkage for setting up of step-down facilities for Covid-19 patients.

"Two hotels will begin from today," Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal said on Thursday.

India recorded its biggest spike of over 2 lakh fresh Covid cases on Thursday. Maharashtra contributes highest to the caseload.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Maharashtra

