Mumbai hotels to function as extension of private hospitals as Covid-19 cases see sharp spike

To deal with the overwhelming surge in Covid-19 cases across the city, Mumbai will now have hotels functioning as extension of private hospitals for less critical patients.

According to a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, major private hospitals will jointly identify closely located 4 and 5-star hotels and initiate linkage for setting up of step-down facilities for Covid-19 patients.

"Two hotels will begin from today," Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal said on Thursday.

India recorded its biggest spike of over 2 lakh fresh Covid cases on Thursday. Maharashtra contributes highest to the caseload.