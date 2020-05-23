Nod for liquor delivery in Mumbai non-containment zones

Mumbai: Liquor home delivery allowed in non-containment zones

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 23 2020, 03:00 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 03:00 ist
People wait outside a closed liquor shop after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on May 4, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in containment zones.

But over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be allowed yet, it said.

"E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery," said the BMC order.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

After lockdown began, liquor sale was completely banned in the city, which is worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The civic body said that it has decided to allow home delivery of liquor in the city in view of the extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of coronavirus.

Liquor shops can deliver sealed bottles of tipple to customers at home address, the order issued by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said.

The order comes five days after the Maharashtra government allowed home delivery of liquor in red zones.

"All the concerned are directed to comply with above orders in toto failing which action under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897; Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 of Indian Penal Code (not complying with government order) will be initiated against the defaulters," it read.

On May 5, the BMC had ordered that liquor shops be closed again as there was crowding after shops reopened and social distancing norms were ignored completely. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BMC
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Disrupted vaccinations pose threat to 80 mn kids: UN

Disrupted vaccinations pose threat to 80 mn kids: UN

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 