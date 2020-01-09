Mumbai police arrests underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Jan 09 2020, 11:45am ist
  updated: Jan 09 2020, 12:31pm ist
Notorious underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala, who was on the run for over two decades, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. 

Lakdawala has been associated with various ganglords in the past. In the last two decades, he had been spotted in Bangkok and Ontario. 

There is also an Interpol red-corner notice against him.  More details are awaited.

Lakdawala has been remanded to police custody till January 21 by a court. The CID is carrying out the investigation.

