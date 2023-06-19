Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Mumbai Police provide security to dialogue writer of 'Adipurush'

The development comes after the movie got into controversy over dialogues in the film.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 16:02 ist
Snippet from Adipurush. Credit: IANS Photo

The Mumbai Police provided protection to dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought security cover citing threat to his life.

The development comes after the movie got into controversy over dialogues used by the characters in the film. The police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter. 

 

Meanwhilea group of people staged a protest in Varanasi and tore posters of the film and the Hindu Mahasabha lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police against its makers on Monday.

Joining the chorus against the film, the Samajwadi Party said the faithful are hurt by its "cheap and superficial dialogues" and that the film was part of an "agenda".

(With PTI inputs)

 

adipurush
Mumbai
Mumbai police
India News

