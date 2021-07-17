Mumbai Rains Live: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in country next week

A swelled up Mithi river forced the evacuation of 250 people in rain-battered Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday. Very light rains and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh though, and a fresh warning of heavy showers was issued in Himachal Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of the country, including the northern region, over the next six-seven days. Stay tuned on DH for live updates.
Amid heavy Mumbai rains, 250 people shifted as Mithi river swells, local train services hit
Around 250 residents of a slum-dominated area in Mumbai’s Kurla were evacuated on Friday morning as Mithi river swelled up following heavy rains in the city and its suburbs, which also affected the local train services, officials said. However, as water level of the river later subsided, these people returned to their places, they said.
Water logging in Hindmata area, after heavy rains, in Mumbai, Friday, July 16, 2021.
Credit: PTI Photo
Trains rescheduled, regulated after landslide in Konkan coast
Southern railway in consultation with Konkan railway has regulated or cancelled a few trains after the landslide near Kulshekar tunnel between Mangaluru and Thokur Friday morning.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in country next week; weather warning issued in HImachal Pradesh
A swelled up Mithi river forced the evacuation of 250 people in rain-battered Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday, even as the temperatures were above normal in several parts of north Indian plains in the absence of rainfall despite the revival of the Southwest Monsoon.
Very light rains and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh though, and a fresh warning of heavy showers was issued in Himachal Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of the country, including the northern region, over the next six-seven days.
(PTI)
