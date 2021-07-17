Mumbai Rains Live: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in country next week

A swelled up Mithi river forced the evacuation of 250 people in rain-battered Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday. Very light rains and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh though, and a fresh warning of heavy showers was issued in Himachal Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of the country, including the northern region, over the next six-seven days. Stay tuned on DH for live updates.