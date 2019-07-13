Mumbai: Search for missing boy suspended

The mammoth three-day search to track down a toddler who fell in a drain has not yielded any result and called off.

The kid, Divyansh Singh, aged around 2, fell into an open drain, nearly 10 to 15 feet from his house at Ambedkar Chowk, off the Malad East on the Goregaon-Mulund link road.

CCTV footage of the boy falling in the drain has gone viral on social media.

Since then the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF and Mumbai police were involved in the search and rescue operations.

On Friday night, the operations were called off.

Meanwhile, the boy's family has not lost hopes and they have come out with a poster seeking help from the public.

The boy's father Suraj Singh has alleged that they have not got cooperation from civic and police authorities. "They did not have the intent to search for my son," he said.

The family has also hit out at mayor Prof Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for not even meeting the family.

The family and residents of the locality wanted to protest but were prevented by police.

The Vanrai police station is looking into the investigations into the case and with the help of CCTV footage are trying to locate the persons who have removed the cover.

"We have searched almost 10 km of the drain. Shore areas and nullas were checked. We have used drones," a disaster management unit official said.