Mumbai: Search for toddler suspended, family furious

The mammoth three-day search to track down a toddler, who fell in a drain has not yielded any result and was finally called off.

The toddler, Divyansh Singh, aged around 2, slipped into the drain at 10:24 pm on Wednesday night. CCTV footage shows him walking alone on the side of a busy road and slipping into the open drain, nearly 10 to 15 feet away from his house at Ambedkar Chowk, off the Malad East on the Goregaon-Mulund link road. The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF and Mumbai police were involved in the search and rescue operations. On Friday night, the operations were called off.

"We have searched almost 10 km of the drain. Shore areas and nullas were checked. We have used drones," a disaster management unit official said.

Meanwhile, the boy's family has not lost hope and they have come out with a poster seeking help from the public.

The boy's father Suraj Singh alleged that the civic and police authorities did not cooperate. "They did not have the intent to search my son," he said.

The family has also hit out at mayor Prof Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for not even meeting the family. The family and residents of the locality wanted to protest but were prevented by police.

The Vanrai police station is investigating the case and with the help of CCTV footage, they are trying to locate the persons who have removed the cove of the drain.