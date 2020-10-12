Mumbai sees major power outage due to grid failure

Mumbai sees major power outage due to grid failure

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2020, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 10:47 ist
Credit: Reuters

A major power outage was witnessed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday morning due to an 'incoming electric supply failure' in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said.

There was multiple tripping of lines and in the transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system. The services of Central and Western Railways were affected. 

Reports of power failure were reported from Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Arrangements are being made to ensure that hospitals are not affected. 

The restoration process is underway.

More to follow...

 

Mumbai
Maharashtra
power outage

