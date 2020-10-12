Mumbai sees major power outage due to grid failure

A major power outage was witnessed in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday morning due to an 'incoming electric supply failure' in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said.

The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure.

Inconveniences is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

There was multiple tripping of lines and in the transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system. The services of Central and Western Railways were affected.

Reports of power failure were reported from Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Arrangements are being made to ensure that hospitals are not affected.

The restoration process is underway.

More to follow...