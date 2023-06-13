Mumbai Sessions Court acquits two in 2002 Gujarat Best Bakery mob attack case

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday acquitted two accused in Best Bakery case of Vadodara - in which 14 persons were killed during the post-Godhra incident communal riots in Gujarat in 2002.

Additional Sessions Judge M G Deshpande acquitted Harshad Solanki and Mafat Gohil for lack of evidence.

Harshad and Mafat were facing multiple charges like murder, attempt to murder and destruction of evidence.

Two other accused in the case Jayantibhai Gohil and Ramesh alias Rinku Gohil - died in jail pending trial.

On March 1, 2002, two days after the February, 27, 2002 Godhra train carnage, a mob attacked Best Bakery in the Hanuman Tekri area of Vadodara during which the bakery was burnt and 14 people were killed.

The mob targeted the Muslims inside, including the Shaikh family that ran the bakery.

On June 27, 2003, a Vadodara court acquitted all the 21 accused - arrested by the Gujarat police - after the witnesses turned hostile.

However, one of the victims, Zahira Shaikh along with an NGO moved the Supreme Court against the verdict, after which the apex court had ordered a re-investigation, retrial and transferred the case to Mumbai court.

In the first part of the trial, acquitted 8 and sentenced 9 to life imprisonment in 2006.

However, Gohil and Solanki, who were absconding and only in 2013, were included in the second part of the trial.