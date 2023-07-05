Mumbai: Several cars trapped as large portion of road caves in

Several cars trapped after Mumbai road caves in

An official said eight to 10 two-wheelers and four-five four-wheelers were trapped under the debris.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 12:54 ist
A car fell into a crater after a road caved in at Chembur, Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

A huge portion of a road caved-in on Wednesday morning in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area, trapping several vehicles parked there, officials said. There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place at around 9 am, a fire brigade official said. A civic official said the incident took place in Rahul Nagar close to the Eastern Express Highway in Chunabhatti area, where piling work was going on for a housing project of a construction company.

The official said as per information received from the fire brigade, a big portion of the land caved-in about 25 feet inside the huge excavated area dug for the building construction.

Also Read | Buldhana bus fire: Maharashtra police conduct safety checks of vehicles on Samruddhi Expressway

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a white car was seen slipping down into the excavated area when the road caved-in.

Many other two-wheelers and four-wheelers which had already slipped down were also seen in the video. Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area around the affected road, a fire official said. There is no report of injury to anyone, the official said.

Last week, a road caved-in near Magathane Metro station area here.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

