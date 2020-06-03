Mumbai: Trains rescheduled, diverted due to cyclone Nisarga

The Central Railway has rescheduled, diverted, and regulated some trains from Mumbai in view of the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' which is set to make a landfall at Alibaug in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon.

Five special trains departing from Mumbai have been rescheduled and three special trains will be either diverted or regulated enroute, the Central Railway (CR) said in a release.

Following the changes, the LTT-Gorakhpur Special will depart at 8 pm instead of 11.10 am, LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Special at 6 pm instead of 11.40 am, and LTT-Darbhanga Special at 8.30 pm instead of 12.15 pm, it said.

Besides, the LTT-Varanasi Special will depart at 9 pm instead of 12.40 pm, and CSMT-Bhubaneswar Special will depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here at 8 pm instead of 3.05 pm.

The Patna-LTT Special scheduled to arrive at 11.30 am, and Varanasi-CSMT Special scheduled to arrive at 2.15 pm on Wednesday will be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule, the CR said.

Also, the Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Special scheduled to arrive 4.40pm will be diverted via Pune to arrive at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here behind schedule, it added.

According to the Konkan Railway, it has diverted the ErnakulamH. Nizamuddin Special and Thiruvananthapuram Central-LTT Special trains, which departed on June 2, via Madgaon Junction-Londa-MirajPuneManmad route.

The DelhiThiruvananthapuram Central Special, dated June 2, has also been diverted via SuratVasai RoadKalyan MirajLondaMadgaon route, the Konkan Railway said in a release.