Mumbai's mounted police make a comeback wearing Manish Malhotra

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2020, 13:52pm ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2020, 14:27pm ist
Mumbai Police has brought back their Mounted Police Unit after 88 years on Republic Day. The uniform for the Unit is designed by costume designer Manish Malhotra.

The riders of the mounted police unit will be seen patrolling the streets of Mumbai wearing a navy blue sherwani with intricate silver trimming, white breeches, and a turban, paired with white pants and black boots, designed by the designer.

"We introduced the mounted police unit during the parade. A total of 13 horses have been purchased and the police unit will include one Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector each and 32 constables. PSI Sagar Shinde is the head of the unit," DCP Pranay Ashok told PTI later.

"Horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep a watch from a good height," he added.

A few days ago, the Mumbai Police handle on Twitter tweeted a video of a rider who was seen wearing the uniform. The tweet read, "Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the "Mounted Police Unit" returns to Mumbai Police. Thank you  @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders. Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations." 

 

 

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment and tourism minister thanked Manish Malhotra on Twitter with a photo of the unit during the Republic Day parade practice at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

 

 

He said, "This, our Mumbai Police Horse Mounted Unit! I was extremely happy to hear that this was in the making when I asked about its creation a few months ago."

The mounted police unit, which would patrol the streets of the bustling metropolis, had been disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic. 

