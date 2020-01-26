Mumbai's mounted police make a comeback wearing Manish Malhotra

Mumbai Police has brought back their Mounted Police Unit after 88 years on Republic Day. The uniform for the Unit is designed by costume designer Manish Malhotra.

The riders of the mounted police unit will be seen patrolling the streets of Mumbai wearing a navy blue sherwani with intricate silver trimming, white breeches, and a turban, paired with white pants and black boots, designed by the designer.

"We introduced the mounted police unit during the parade. A total of 13 horses have been purchased and the police unit will include one Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector each and 32 constables. PSI Sagar Shinde is the head of the unit," DCP Pranay Ashok told PTI later.

"Horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep a watch from a good height," he added.

A few days ago, the Mumbai Police handle on Twitter tweeted a video of a rider who was seen wearing the uniform. The tweet read, "Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the "Mounted Police Unit" returns to Mumbai Police. Thank you @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders. Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations."

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment and tourism minister thanked Manish Malhotra on Twitter with a photo of the unit during the Republic Day parade practice at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

This, our @MumbaiPolice Horse Mounted unit! I was extremely happy to hear that this was in the making, when I asked about its creation a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/au5Eg1x7gF — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 26, 2020

He said, "This, our Mumbai Police Horse Mounted Unit! I was extremely happy to hear that this was in the making when I asked about its creation a few months ago."

The mounted police unit, which would patrol the streets of the bustling metropolis, had been disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic.

However, it didn't go well with the netizens. Here are some of the reactions from them.

The elaborate RIDICULOUS closeness to royalty.. colonial idiocy!! The HEAT and dust of #Mumbai ,😱

And a mounted unit..horses in traffuccked Mumbai...???

Sheer lunacy, where no one follows basic traffic rules!!! — Lakshmi 🇮🇳 (@ChowkidarLaxmi) January 20, 2020

I think you should invest in buying more motorcycles. You can buy 4-5 motorcycles in the cost of a single horse. Lesser maintenance, more life and more effective in emergency stituations. — Harshdeep Rapal (@harshdeeprapal) January 20, 2020

Looks like a Fancy Dress competition dress! Not practical in the humid weather of Mumbai! Designer went overboard and forgot about functionality 😬 — JayDee (@GerrySpeak) January 21, 2020

With this type of dress will the policeman do a walk on the ramp. At the crime scene will he take care of his dress or the criminal. There should be something more comfortable for them. Seems this is designed for this video clip only... — Aravind Khanndelwal (@Chepu13) January 25, 2020