Mundra dockyard supervisor arrested by NIA on charges of spying for ISI

A supervisor working at the Mundra dockyard in Gujarat has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency on charges of spying for Pakistan's ISI.

Rajakbhai Kumbhar was arrested on Sunday following investigations into a case from Uttar Pradesh where it came to light that one Mohd Rashid was allegedly spying for ISI.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on January 19 registered an FIR following inputs that Rashid was in contact with defence/ISI agents of Pakistan and providing photographs of sensitive, tactical and strategically important areas of India and the movement of Army along with the photographs of insignia of officers clicked using his mobile.

The NIA took over the case and re-registered the case on April 6 under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

An NIA statement said that during investigations, it came to light that Kumbhar worked as an ISI agent and transferred Rs 5,000 through Paytm in the account of one Rizwan which was further handed over to Mohd Rashid.

"This amount was remitted to accused Mohd Rashid by Kumbhar on the directions of ISI handlers in lieu of the information supplied by Mohd Rashid to ISI agents," it said.

A search was conducted at the house of Kumbhar on August 27 and several documents were seized. Further investigation in the case was underway.