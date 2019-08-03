Murder attempt-accused CPM MLA's car seized

A car used by a CPM MLA in Kerala was seized by the police in connection with the probe into murder attempt of a CPM dissident at Kannur district in North Kerala.

The car being used by the CPM MLA A N Shamseer was seized on Saturday. The registered owner of the car was the MLA's brother.

CPM dissident C O T Nazeer was attacked at Thalasserry in Kannur district on May 18. Earlier he had repeatedly alleged that Shamseer hatched a conspiracy to murder him. Later an accused in the case also reportedly gave a statement on the same, based on which the police took the vehicle into custody.

Nazeer had raised corruption allegations against the MLA. He had also contested as a rebel against the party's senior leader P Jayarajan at Vadakara in North Kerala in the Lok Sabha election. These were stated to be the provocations for the attack.