'Murderer' gets bail on order never passed

The alleged shooter of RTI activist Amit Jethva recently got temporary bail for ten days. He was released and surrendered back to jail but the only catch is that his bail was based on an order that was never passed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the case, has written to its headquarters in New Delhi for permission to approach Gujarat High Court.

The alleged sharp shooter Shailesh Pandya is facing trial for killing Jethva on July 20, 2010 outside Gujarat high court in a broad daylight. Pandya is alleged to have killed the RTI activist at the behest of ex-BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki and his nephew Shiva Solanki. There are four other accused in this case who have faced the trial while the judgment is expected to be pronounced on June 21 by a special CBI court. Jethva was killed reportedly for exposing illegal mining in Gir forest by ex-BJP MP Solanki.



According to CBI officials, the alleged sharp shooter Shailesh Pandya allegedly moved high court last month with a petition for reducing the surety amount of bail bond which Pandya claimed was passed by the trial court while granting him temporary bail for ten days. "The catch was that the trial court never passed any such order," said an officer.



The high court, based on the submission of Pandya, reduced the surety amount to Rs 15,000 from Rs50,000 and based on this order Pandya was released on bail by Patan jail officials. This revelation came after Pandya came back to court after availing the bail of ten days. The public prosecutor apprised the trial court but it was not taken on record by the court.



"We have sought permission from the higher authorities to move high court for recalling the very order in which his surety amount was reduced. As we can't move any application on our own, we are awaiting the response," the officer said requesting not to be quoted.



"In the petition there is no mention of trial court order that is claimed to have been passed granting Pandya ten days bail on the story of Rs50,000. We were not made party in the petition. Pandya not only took trial court but also high court for a ride. This is a serious case and that's why we have sought permission to move high court," he added.