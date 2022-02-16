Music legend Bappi Lahiri passes away

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai's Criti Care Hospital.

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. He has also lent his voice to several stars.

The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time.

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: