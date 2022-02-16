Music legend Bappi Lahiri passes away

Music legend Bappi Lahiri passes away

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Feb 16 2022, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 08:16 ist
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. Credit: DH File Photo

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai's Criti Care Hospital. 

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi. Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. He has also lent his voice to several stars.

The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time. 

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bappi Lahiri
DH Entertainment
Entertainment News
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

DH Toon | Inflated hate news amid inflation

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

Birthday special: Watch these six iconic Darshan movies

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

14 wedding rings and a handcuff for Odisha's Don Juan

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most congested cities in the world

 